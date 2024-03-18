New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): The central government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the appointment of five additional judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent judges.

Notification issued in this regard stated that, in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to make the following appointment of judges of the High Court.

According to the notification, Justices Saurabh Srivastava, Om Prakash Shukla, Mohd Azhar Husain Idrisi, Jyotsna Sharma, and Surendra Singh-l, the additional judges of Allahabad High Court, are appointed as the permanent judges of the same High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recently recommended that these Additional Judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, be appointed as permanent judges. (ANI)

