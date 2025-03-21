New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday notified the appointment of Justice Harish Tandon, currently serving as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

The official notification stated that, in accordance with the powers vested by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President has approved the appointment of Justice Harish Tandon to this esteemed position, effective from the date he assumes office.

Justice Harish Tandon was recommended for the position of Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court by the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

This recommendation follows the vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19, 2025.

Justice Tandon, who was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on April 13, 2010, has been an integral part of its functioning ever since. He is ranked 7th in the All-India Seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices, and holds the position of senior puisne judge in his parent court.

With a strong background in civil law and extensive experience as a practitioner in the Calcutta High Court, Justice Tandon is recognized for his competence, high ethical standards, and judicial acumen, qualities acknowledged by the Collegium. (ANI)

