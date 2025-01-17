Dharmasthala (Karnataka) Jan 17 (PTI) Union Minister for AYUSH Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav said on Friday that the union government has plans to establish a national regulatory framework for the AYUSH sector.

Jadhav was conferring degrees upon the graduating students at the 30th convocation ceremony of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMCNYS) held at the Amritavarshini Auditorium in Dharmasthala.

In his convocation address, the minister emphasised the growing relevance of yoga and naturopathy in addressing the global burden of non-communicable diseases.

He also commended initiatives such as International Yoga Day and International Meditation Day, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and underscored Mahatma Gandhi's emphasis on cleanliness and holistic health.

Padma Bhushan awardee and President of SDM Educational Institutions, D Veerendra Heggade said a promising future awaits the graduates of naturopathy and yoga.

During the ceremony, outstanding academic achievers were honoured with gold medals and cash awards from various foundations.

