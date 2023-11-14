New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The Centre has provided an armed security cover to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, posted in Jharkhand and investigating some high-profile money laundering cases, official sources said Tuesday.

Deovrat Jha, an assistant director of the agency, has been accorded a small 'X' category armed security cover by the Union home ministry after a "threat perception" report prepared by central security agencies underlined threats to him by local musclemen and mafia, the sources told PTI.

Jha is posted at the ED's regional office in state capital Ranchi and has been the investigating officer for multiple money laundering cases being probed by the federal agency in Jharkhand, including the alleged land scam, liquor scam and some cases filed against IAS officers and senior bureaucrats related to alleged irregularities in MGNREGA and other schemes.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) VIP security wing has been entrusted to provide round-the-clock protection to Jha, the sources said.

The security cover came after the agency on November 3 conducted searches in the Birsa Munda jail of Ranchi after it got inputs that a "conspiracy" was being hatched there by some accused and local musclemen to influence witnesses, harm ED officials and destroy evidence in various money laundering cases being probed by the agency.

A number of accused arrested by the ED in these cases are lodged in the Birsa Munda jail.

Officials said the central security forces have also been directed to provide an armed escort to senior ED officers whenever they visit the state to supervise these cases.

