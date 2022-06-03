New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): In view of the situation in Punjab, the Central Government has provided Z category security to Giani Harpreet Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, said official sources.

Singh will be provided security by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Sources said that official orders have been issued in this regard in view of the current situation in Punjab, and added that "Singh had not asked about any security".

The Centre took the decision to provide Z category security to Singh as his security was scaled down by the Bhagwant Mann government of Punjab, the sources further said.

A total of six policemen were deployed in Singh's security which was reduced to three.

Later, Singh had said that he would also return the remaining three security personnel as he did not want security from the state government and that the youth of Punjab were enough for his safety. (ANI)

