New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Dismissing reports alleging expired Covid vaccines are being administered in India as "false and misleading", the Centre on Monday clarified that the national regulator had approved the shelf life extension of Covishield and Covaxin in February and October, 2021 respectively.

"There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being administered in India under its national COVID-19 vaccination programme. This is false and misleading and based on incomplete information," the health ministry said in a statement.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had on October 25, 2021, in response to Bharat Biotech International Limited's letter approved the extension of shelf life of Covaxin (Whole Virion, Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine) from nine months to 12 months, the ministry said.

Similarly, the shelf life of Covishield has been extended by the national regulator from six months to nine months on February 22, 2021.

The shelf life of vaccines is extended by the country's drug regulator based on comprehensive analysis and examination of stability study data furnished by the vaccine manufacturers, it stated.

