Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Land Resources Secretary Ajay Tirkey on Friday reviewed the progress of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) in the states of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The review meeting for PMKSY, which aims to expand the cultivated area with assured irrigation, reduce wastage of water and improve water use efficiency, was held at the Project Building in Ranchi.

Tirkey directed representatives of the five states to complete all the works under the project within the stipulated time.

Ranking of all the states will be done based on their progress, he said.

The official appreciated the work done in Jharkhand under the gravity irrigation system.

