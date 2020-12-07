New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Stressing that the Interlinking of Rivers Programme is very important for enhancing water and food security of the country, the Centre on Monday urged cooperation of the states concerned for their successful implementation, the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria chaired the 34th annual general meeting of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) Society and 18th meeting of the Special Committee for Interlinking of Rivers (SCILR) through video conference.

The minister stressed that the Interlinking of Rivers Programme is very important for enhancing water and food security of the country and would be very helpful in providing water to water-scarce, drought-prone and rain-fed farming areas, the ministry said in a statement.

Kataria also assured that all the concerns raised by states on such projects will be addressed and hoped that the programme shall be taken forward with cooperation of all states concerned.

He said the Centre is committed to implementing the programme with consensus and cooperation of the state governments concerned.

"The minister urged cooperation and assistance of all members especially the concerned state governments for the successful implementation of Interlinking of Rivers Programme,” the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Water Resources/Jal Shakti Department of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan along with senior officials of the states and the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Kataria also briefed the ministers about the progress that has been made by NWDA in preparations of detailed project reports (DPRs) of five major link projects and pre-feasibility reports of various projects pertaining to inter-linking of inter-state and intra-state rivers.

He mentioned that most of the clearances for Ken-Betwa link project are accorded and DPR has already been shared with Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Some minor decisions like consensus on water sharing during the lean season among UP and MP are pending and affirmed that soon with consultation and cooperation, they shall be addressed,” the ministry said.

Similarly, the water sharing in Par-Tapi-Narmada link project is also under discussion, it added.

Kataria apprised that the ministry has already accorded investment clearance worth Rs 4,900 crore for the Kosi-Mechi link project which shall provide a major lease of life to Bihar's Seemanchal region.

It shall give relief to large swathes of north Bihar from menace of floods but also provide irrigation for a whopping 2.14 lakh hectares of command area.

Besides the Kosi-Mechi lnk project, the four other priority links whose detailed project reports have been completed are Ken-Betwa, Damanganga-Pinjal, Par-Tapi-Narmada, and Godavari-Krishna-Penner-Cauvery link project.

