Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) The Centre should make the rules for setting up medical colleges more simple and practical so that more institutes can be established in the government as well as the private sector, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

This will increase the scope of medical education and people will be able to get the best medical facilities at their nearest place, he said.

Citing the Ukraine crisis due to which several medical students got stranded in the war-hit nation, Gehlot said that in a large country like India, it has become necessary to establish a network of medical colleges.

He said that this should be also done in view of the rapid growth of population and development of health services according to international standards.

The chief minister was addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Nagaur and the Alwar medical colleges through video conference from the CM residence.

He said that during the Congress-led UPA government, the ratio of central and state share for establishing a medical college was 75:25. This is now 60:40, the chief minister said.

Considering the economic condition of states, the Centre should increase its share, Gehlot said.

He said that his government has ensured health security of every family by launching the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana.

In the 2022-23 budget, taking a step further, the state government has increased the insurance cover under the scheme from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, he said.

Outdoor and indoor medical facilities will also be provided free of cost in every government hospital of the state, Gehlot said.

He said that the Centre should also consider this and provide health services completely free of cost in all government hospitals of the country.

Gehlot said that 30 districts of the state have government medical colleges but Jalore, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh districts are deprived of it.

The Centre should soon approve medical colleges in these districts also, he said.

He said that according to international standards and the requirement of the country, there should be at least four doctors per 1,000 population.

Keeping this in view, the Centre should also increase the number of medical colleges and seats in them, the chief minister suggested.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that it is the effort of the Centre to increase the number of medical colleges across the country and provide better facilities to people.

Opening of medical colleges not only benefits students, but also locals, he said.

Mandaviya said that there has been a huge increase in the number of seats in medical colleges, and undergraduate and postgraduate seats in Rajasthan is more than the national average.

He expressed hope that with the cooperation of the state government, work of new medical colleges would be completed on time.

With the establishment of new medical colleges, the people of Rajasthan will not have to go to other states for treatment, the minister said.

Mandaviya said that the Centre is simplifying the criteria for setting up medical colleges. With this, any company or non government organisation will also be able to set up a medical college, he said.

State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that new medical colleges are being constructed in Alwar and Nagaur

He said that 189 beds will be available in the hospital attached to the Nagaur Medical College and 100 beds in the hospital to be built in Alwar.

