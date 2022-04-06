Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday demanded the Centre start the recruitment drive in the army to fill vacancies at the earliest.

His remarks came after Rajasthan's Suresh Bhinchar ran 350 kms in 50 hours -- from Sikar to Delhi -- to attend a demonstration to demand the resumption of army recruitment drive.

"Shri Suresh Bhinchar of Nagaur has attracted the attention of the Central government for starting recruitment in the Army by running about 300 kms from Sikar to Delhi. Last month, I had written a letter to the defence minister demanding to start army recruitment, which is suspended for the past two years, Gehlot said in tweet in Hindi.

He further said, "There are lakhs of vacancies in the army. The Central government should start army recruitment as soon as possible."

