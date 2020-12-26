Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday accused the Union government of being too stubborn and arrogant to understand farmers' sufferings.

Pilot hurled the allegations while demanding the repeal of the three recent farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a month now, camping at various border points of Delhi.

"Our ‘annadatas' have been struggling with determination on the path of truth and justice to protect their self-respect and rights. They have been facing the vicious cycle and atrocities of the central government for the last one month, but the BJP government in its stubbornness and arrogance is unable to understand the suffering of farmers," Pilot said in a tweet.

"The central government should repeal the anti-agrarian laws passed in the undemocratic process and protect the interests of the Annadata by giving rights to the struggling peasant brothers in the bitter cold," he said.

