New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) appeal to consumers across the country to use only BIS-certified helmets. Additionally, the Department has called for strict enforcement against the manufacture or sale of helmets without BIS certification, a press release said

With over 21 crore two-wheelers on Indian roads, rider safety is paramount. While wearing a helmet is mandatory under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, its effectiveness depends on quality. Sub-standard helmets compromise protection and defeat their purpose. To address this, a Quality Control Order has been in force since 2021, mandating ISI-marked helmets certified under BIS standards (IS 4151:2015) for all two-wheeler riders.

As of June 2025, there are 176 manufacturers across India holding valid BIS licenses for protective helmets. The Department has observed that many helmets sold on roadsides lack the mandatory BIS certification, posing significant risks to consumers and numerous fatalities in road accidents. Therefore, there is an urgent need to tackle this issue head-on.

To enforce quality standards, BIS conducts regular factory and market surveillance. In the last financial year, over 500 helmet samples were tested and more than 30 search-and-seizure operations were carried out for misuse of the BIS Standard Mark. In one Delhi operation, over 2,500 non-compliant helmets were seized from nine manufacturers with expired or cancelled licences. Similar action at 17 retail and roadside locations led to the seizure of around 500 substandard helmets, with legal proceedings underway.

In a bid to enhance road safety and protect consumers from substandard helmets, the Department of Consumer Affairs had written to District Collectors (DCs) and District Magistrates (DMs) to launch a nationwide campaign targeting manufacturers and retailers who sell non-compliant helmets for two-wheeler riders. This initiative was a response to the growing concerns over the quality of helmets available in the market and their critical role in safeguarding lives on the road.

The Department had urged district officials to take a personal interest in this matter and launch a special campaign to ensure the enforcement of the Quality Control Order, integrating the drive with existing road safety campaigns to maximise its impact. BIS branch offices were instructed to engage continuously with district administrations and police departments to support this campaign. The results were encouraging, particularly in the Delhi NCR region, and the campaign is spreading to other regions too.

Earlier this year, BIS Chennai team organised a successful roadshow distributing ISI-marked helmets and conducted an awareness campaign in partnership with local traffic authorities to promote adherence to safety regulations. The campaign is amplified through various media channels, social media outreach, and civil society collaborations, raising awareness about safety through ISI-marked Protective helmets.

Making it convenient for consumers, BIS has added a provision on the BIS Care App and BIS portal to check whether a helmet manufacturer is licensed or not, and also allows users to lodge a complaint on the BIS Care App. As part of a nationwide consumer awareness initiative, BIS organises the Quality Connect campaign, where 'Manak Mitra' volunteers are engaging directly with consumers to provide information on mandatory certification for helmets and other products.

The Department of Consumer Affairs underscores the government's commitment to consumer protection and road safety. By removing sub-standard helmets from the market, the Department aims to prevent avoidable road accident fatalities and promote high-quality safety gear. (ANI)

