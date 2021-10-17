Thiruvananthapuram, October 17: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the central government is continuously monitoring the situation in Kerala and will provide all possible help to people in the state that has been hit by heavy rainfall.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations, he added.

"We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone's safety," tweeted Shah.

Earlier today, three more bodies were recovered from Koottikkal in Kerala's Kottayam district due to landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which has pushed the death toll in the state to nine, officials said.

State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam in Kottayam this morning.

In view of the red alert for rainfall and possible flooding and waterlogging in several districts of Kerala, a total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

A total of 33 people including eight women and seven children have been rescued so far, according to the NDRF.

Early this morning a team of the NDRF conducted a rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where a landslide occurred yesterday. Rescue operations were also conducted in and around Ernakulam district and in Vaipur, RanniTaluk in Pathanamthitta district.

According to the Met department, there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours starting October 17.

Apart from the NDRF, the Air Force, Navy and Army have also been pressed into service into assisting rescue and relief operations.

