Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi-led Union government over a purported video of Chinese troops hoisting a flag allegedly in Galwan Valley, saying by remaining silent the Centre is harming the morale of the Army.

A purported video of Chinese soldiers celebrating the New Year at a location near Galwan Valley region was released by the Chinese state-affiliated media recently.

People familiar with the developments claimed that the video is from an area on the Chinese side of the LAC near the Galwan valley region.

The party also sought a clarification from the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs over a statement of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Malik at a function in Haryana had allegedly said that Modi was “arrogant” when he went to meet him over the farmers' issues.

Targeting the PM, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said, "In the same valley where our soldiers were martyred, China hoisted its flag and sang its national anthem on January 1. So, why are you silent? Why are you breaking the morale of our Army? Why are you not giving any reply to China?"

"Your silence on what is happening in China and on our borders is not only condemnable but also a matter of concern. China is sitting on the border and Pakistan also dances on the strength of China," she said.

"All BJP leaders should apologise to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in Galwan with folded hands," she said.

Shrinet also sought an explanation from the government on the statement made by the Meghalaya Governor about the PM and Union home minister.

"Satyapal Malik is saying that he went to the prime minister and said that during the agitation against the new agricultural laws, more than 500 farmers were martyred and the prime minister asked whether they martyred because of him," she said.

"After that, when Malik went to Home Minister Amit Shah, he called the prime minister mad," she said.

"If Malik is lying then an explanation should come from the Prime Minister's Office and the Home Ministry and if he is not lying then it is extremely worrying that there is such mistrust between our Prime Minister's Office and the Home Ministry," Shrinet added.

