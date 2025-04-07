Itanagar, Apr 7 (PTI) The Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) in Arunachal Pradesh signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to collaborate on scientific studies focusing on geothermal energy and geosciences across the state and the wider northeastern region.

The MoU was signed on Monday at GSI's northeastern headquarters in Shillong, an official statement said.

Also Read | Pune Water Cut: PMC Announces 24 Hours Water Supply Shutdown on April 8 for Critical Pipeline Repairs in City, Check List of Affected Areas.

Describing the MoU as a landmark development, GSI Director General Asit Saha said it would play a key role in shaping the geological, mineralogical, hydrological, and broader earth science landscape of the Arunachal Himalayan region.

Saha extended congratulations to the CESHS team and reaffirmed GSI's full support for promoting earth science initiatives in the region.

Also Read | LPG-Fuel Price Hike: Cooking Gas Cylinder Price Hiked by INR 50; INR 2 Hike in Excise Duty Erases Benefits From Declining Oil Prices.

"This partnership marks a new era of collaboration, with GSI committed to assisting CESHS in realising its vision," he said, according to the official statement.

Founded in 1851, the GSI has been instrumental in laying the foundation of India's geoscientific framework. From mapping expansive terrains and identifying key mineral resources to monitoring seismic activity, the organisation has been at the forefront of India's scientific advancement.

CESHS Director Tana Tage highlighted this legacy, stating, "When we look at the numbers, the sheer scale and depth of GSI's work over nearly two centuries becomes evident. It has been a cornerstone of India's scientific journey."

While acknowledging CESHS as a relatively young institution, Tage emphasised its shared vision with GSI and its ambition to make meaningful contributions to the field of earth sciences, not only in Arunachal Pradesh but across the nation.

"The GSI's work transcends academic and scientific boundaries. It holds national value by informing development, shaping policy, and deepening our understanding of the very ground beneath our feet," he added.

Speaking on the potential of the Arunachal Himalayas as a geothermal hotspot, Tage stressed the untapped energy resources beneath the region's surface. He expressed hope that the collaboration would spark a new chapter in exploration, combining traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science and channelling local insights into national progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)