Raipur, Jan 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Monday said 2.67 lakh health care personnel will be covered in the first round of COVID-19 vaccination drive for which 99 centres have been identified across the state.

He was speaking to reporters after participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference to discuss the COVID-19 situation and vaccine roll out in the country.

"The vaccine should reach before January 13 (in the state) because the drive is to start on January 16. We have to transport it to different parts of the state. In the first round, 2,67,399 health care personnel will be vaccinated for which 99 centres have been identified," he said.

"We have 1,349 vaccination centres and as per the availability of vaccines, more such facilities will be activated. In a day, 100 people are expected to be vaccinated in each centre," he added.

When asked about challenges in the vaccination drive in remote Naxal-hit areas, he said the health department has experience of pulse polio and anti-malaria campaigns in these areas.

Meanwhile, the state's Director for National Health Mission (NHM), Priyanka Shukla, said vaccination centres have been set up in medical colleges, district hospitals, primary health centres, community health centres and and private hospitals, and details of all health care workers of the state had been fed in Co-WIN App.

Eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the date, place and time of vaccination, Shukla, who is also state nodal officer for the coronavirus vaccination drive, said.

