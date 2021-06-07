Surajpur, Jun 7 (PTI) Two girls drowned in Red river in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Monday, police said.

Kavita Rajwade (10) and Sita Rajwade (18) were bathing when the incident happened, Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said.

"The families of the two girls had come to Namadgiri village for a marriage ceremony. Several of their kin entered the river to bathe in the morning, and four girls started to drown. People managed to rescue two, but Kavita and Sita could not be saved. Their bodies have been fished out," he said. PTI

