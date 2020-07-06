Narayanpur, Jul 6 (PTI) Two women and a 16-year-old girl were swept away by strong currents while they were crossing Madin river in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening near Bedma village under Dhanora police station limits, an official said.

"Nine people from Jhara village were crossing the river, when strong currents accompanied by water rise swept away Somari (44), Pankobai (43) and Urmila (16). Others managed to swim to the banks. Home Guard, State Disaster Management Force (SDRF), ITBP and police personnel fished out two bodies and search is on for the third," he added.

