India News | C'garh: 47 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now 494

Raipur, May 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases, bulk of them migrant labourers, taking the number of the infected persons to 494, a health official said.

Of the new cases, 18 were reported from Mahasamund district, 16 from Jashpur, five from Korba, three from Raipur and two from Bilaspur, while one case each came from Kanker, Balod and Rajnandgaon, he said.

"Most of them are migrant labourers who returned to their home districts from different parts of the country and were kept in quarantine centres, or those who came in their contact," he said.

Earlier in the day, three patients were discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur and eight from COVID hospital in Mana, Raipur after recovery, he said.

The number of active cases in the state is 379 as 114 persons recovered while one died of the infection, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-494, new cases-47, deaths-1, discharged-114, active cases-379, people tested so far-69152.

