Raipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making available COVID-19 vaccine, when it is approved for use, for free to the tribal-dominated state on priority, an official release said on Wednesday.

Extending gratitude to the PM for the Centre's support to the state, Baghel said Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for the implementation of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"Being a tribal-dominated state, Chhattisgarh should be given priority in the first phase of vaccination drive and the vaccine should be allocated for free," the CM stated.

"The pandemic has resulted in stress and fear among people. It is our paramount duty to ensure peace and good health to every person in the country. As we all know, vaccination of COVID-19 is very important in prevention of the infection and related deaths," it said.

Baghel stated that Union Health Ministry had indicated that the vaccine was likely to be available in the near future, "which is a big achievement for humanity".

Apart from health personnel, frontline workers of departments police, revenue, urban development and rural development and media persons will be covered under the vaccination drive in the state, he added.

