Raipur, Jan 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,93,178 on Saturday with the addition of 566 cases, while the death toll increased by seven to touch 3,551, an official said.

The number of recoveries increased to 2,82,760 as 174 people were discharged from hospitals and 441 completed home isolation.

The state now has 6,867 active cases, he added.

"With 111 new cases, Raipur district's count rose to 55,100, including 749 deaths. Raigarh recorded 64 new cases, Durg 53 and Janjgir-Champa 32. Of the deaths recorded during the day, one took place on Saturday, five on Friday and one earlier," he said.

With 20,423 samples being tested on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 39,22,536.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,93,178, new cases 566, death toll 3,551, recovered 2,82,760, active cases 6,867, tests today 20,423, total tests 39,22,536.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)