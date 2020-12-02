Raipur, Dec 2 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh government will facilitate admission of NEET-qualified students from remote areas, who were unable to register for online counselling due to network issues, in private medical colleges of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The state government will also bear fees of such students, the official from the public relations department said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has instructed district officials to take necessary steps to ensure admission for eligible students from remote areas on "payments seats" in private medical colleges for MBBS course, he said.

The chief minister gave the directive on learning that 27 students from tribal-dominated Dantewada district, who had qualified in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses, could not register for the first round of counselling due to mobile network and other technical issues, he said.

While the Dantewada district administration had helped these students register for the second round of counselling at the national level, they could not get selected, he said.

Due to lack of second chance for registration at the state level, they could not appear for the next round of counselling for state colleges, he said.

Of the 27 students, two were eligible for admission in MBBS after the first round of counselling, and the district administration will ensure that they get admission in private medical colleges, he added.

If more such students are found, the state government would also facilitate their admission in private medical colleges and bear the expenses, he added.

