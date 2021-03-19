Mahasamund, Mar 19 (PTI) A 62-year-old man died in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district on Friday after he took the COVID-19 vaccination a day earlier, officials said.

Vibhisan Banjare, a resident of Savitripur, was administered COVID-19 vaccine at the local government health and wellness centre on Thursday evening and died this morning, said Dr NK Mandape, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Mahasamund.

"He was kept under observation for 30 minutes before he was allowed to go home after the vaccination. As per his family, Banjare complained of pain in his shoulder where he got the vaccination injection and was also sweating profusely. He was declared dead in a hospital in Basna," the official said.

Mandape said a team had been constituted to probe the case under District Immunisation Officer Dr Arvind Gupta.

Gupta said other members of Banjare's family were also vaccinated and they are in normal condition.

It was not immediately known whether Banjare was suffering from any kind of illness, he added.

