Bijapur, Sep 22 (PTI) Naxals allegedly killed a 36- year-old man suspecting him of being a police informer at a village in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Putkel village under Basaguda police station area on Monday night when a group of 20 naxals barged into the house of Dasar Ramanna, dragged him out and thrashed him severely, a senior official said.

When the victim's wife tried to intervene, the ultras threatened her with dire consequences and locked her in the house along with the couple's children, he said.

The naxals hit Ramanna on the head with an iron rod, killing him on the spot, the official said.

On being alerted about the incident, a team from the security forces rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said, adding that a search operation has been launched to trace the ultras.

The district has been witnessing a rise in attacks by Maoists, with a total of 10 people, including three cops and a forest official, being killed in separate naxal-related incidents in the last one month.

"Upset over their squeezing base and losing support among locals, naxals have been targeting innocent tribals out of frustration. They kill villagers branding them as police informers just to keep the locals in awe of their power," the official said.

