Bijapur, Jan 19 (PTI) Over 40 mynas were found dead in neighbouring Bijapur district and samples have been sent for avian influenza tests, a government official said on Tuesday.

The carcasses of the birds were found near a security forces' camp in Naimed area over the past two days, and a team of veterinarians arrived at the site on Tuesday, said AP Dohare, Deputy Director of Veterinary Services in Bijapur.

"Samples from five of the dead birds have been sent for tests. The carcasses have been buried as per protocol and disinfectant has been sprayed in the area. People in the poultry sector in the area have been told to inform if they witness bird deaths, disease etc," he added.

He said Bijapur has not reported a bird flu case so far but transportation of poultry birds and products into the district has been stopped as a precautionary move.

Bird flu cases have so far been reported in Balod, Bastar and Dantewada.

