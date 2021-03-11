Raipur, Mar 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 378 coronavisus cases and three deaths, taking its infection count to 3,15,864 and toll to 3,875, a health official said.

Collector of Janjgir-Champa district in the state tested coronavirus positive, three days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection.

The number of recoveries reached 3,08,452 after 30 people were discharged from hospitals and 103 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 3,537 active cases, he added.

"Raipur district accounted for 155 of the new cases, taking its total count to 56,681, including 813 deaths. Durg recorded 84 new cases and Bilaspur 26, among other districts," he said.

The three fatalities that had taken place on Wednesday were reported on Thursday, he said.

With 19,692 samples tested during the day, the total test count in the state went up to 50,92,243.

Janjgir-Champa Collector Yashwant Kumar on Thursday tweeted, "I got COVID positive today. I got the second dose of the vaccine on March 8. COVID vaccine becomes effective after 14 days of the second dose. So it's my humble request that don't believe in rumours (about vaccines) and please don't spread it too."

According to officials, Kumar, an IAS officer, had taken the first dose of the vaccine on February 8.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,15,864, new cases 378, deaths 3,875, recoveries 3,08,452, active cases 3,537, tests conducted on Thursday 19,692, total test count 50,92,243.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)