India News | C'garh Records Biggest One-day Increase in Coronavirus Cases

Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 773 on Thursday with 93 more people, including two junior doctors, testing positive for virus, a health official here said.

It was the biggest spike in a single day in the number of patients, he said.

Also Read | Delhi's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 25,000-Mark After 1,359 More People Test Positive For Deadly Virus: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 4, 2020.

"Of the new cases, 19 each were reported from Mahasamund and Jashpur districts, 17 from Bilaspur, nine from Janjgir-Champa, six each from Raipur and Rajnandgaon, five from Raigarh, four from Kabirdham, three each from Gariaband and two from Surajpur," the official said.

Two junior doctors who were posted in Coronavirus OPD in Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur are among the new patients found in the district, he said.

Also Read | DMK MLA Tests Positive For Coronavirus, on Ventilator Support Battling Severe Acute Respiratory Distress.

On the other hand, 17 patients were discharged from three hospitals of the state following recovery, he said.

The state's COVID-19 count is now 773, though active cases are 565 as 206 people have been discharged and two patients died, he said.

At present, 2,23,366 people have been kept in 19,510 quarantine centres in the state while 51,638 people are in home quarantine as a precautionary measure, he said.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases - 773, new cases- 93, deaths- two, discharged- 206, active cases- 565, people tested so far-78,988.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)