Raipur, Feb 21 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,10,885 on Sunday as 153 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fatalities took the toll to 3,800, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,03,973 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals, while 110 others completed their home isolation period during the day, leaving the state with 3,112 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 38 new cases, taking its total count to 55,122, including 802 deaths. Durg district saw 32 new cases and Bilaspur 18, among other districts," he said.

Of the five deaths recorded during the day, four took place on Sunday and one on Saturday, he said.

As 11,393 samples were tested on Sunday, the total test count in the state went up to 46,61,485.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,10,885, new cases 153, deaths 3,800, recovered 3,03,973, active cases 3,112, tests today 11,393, total tests 46,61,485.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)