Raipur, Jan 24 (PTI) With 300 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths reported on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's caseload climbed to 2,96,626 and toll to 3,617, a health official said.

The recoveries reached 2,88,066 after 33 people were discharged from hospitals and 331 patients completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 4,943 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 46 cases, taking its total count to 55,719, including 764 deaths. Durg saw 49 new cases, Mahasamund 27 and Rajnandagon 23. Of the eight deaths recorded during the day, two took place on Sunday, five on Saturday and another earlier," he said.

With 13,470 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 40,89,901, he added.

