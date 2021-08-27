Raipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,04,360 on Friday with the addition of 31 cases, while the toll remained unchanged at 13,555 as no death was reported for the third consecutive day, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,90,260 after 24 people were discharged from hospitals and 57 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 545 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,864, including 3,139 deaths. Durg recorded six new cases, while it was four each in Jashpur and Korba. With 19,220 samples being examined during the day, the total number of tests in the state went up to 1,22,85,541," the official said.

Over 1.41 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Thursday, with 1.10 crore getting the first jab and 31.42 lakh getting the second dose as well, a release informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,360, new cases 31, death toll 13,555, recovered 9,90,260, active cases 545, tests today 19,220, Total tests 1,22,85,541.

