Raipur, Jan 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 383 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the infection count to 2,94,355 and the toll to 3,575, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,84,848 after 59 people were discharged from hospitals and 279 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 5,932 active cases, he added.

"Raipur district accounted for 52 of the new cases for the day, taking its total count to 55,290, including 754 deaths. Durg saw 42 new cases, Bilaspur 33 and Rajnandgaon 26, among the other districts," he said.

Of the 10 deaths recorded during the day, four each took place on Tuesday and Monday and two earlier, he added.

With 21,859 samples tested on Tuesday, total number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 39,83,113.

