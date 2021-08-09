Raipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,03,244 on Monday with the detection of 90 new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,540, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,88,004 after 25 people were discharged from hospitals and 86 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,700 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported six new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,789, including 3,139 deaths. Balodabazar recorded 10 new cases while Kanker, Jashpur and Bastar saw eight cases each. No new case was found in five out of 28 districts in the state on Monday. With 27,929 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,17,08,233," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,244, new cases 90, death toll 13,540, recovered 9,88,004, active cases 1,700, tests today 27,929, Total tests 1,17,08,233.

