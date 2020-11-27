Kondagaon, Nov 27 (PTI) Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said.

In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with "hollow" Maoist ideology and exploitation of lower rung cadres by senior leaders of the banned outfit, Kondagaon superintendent of police Siddharth Tiwari said.

Their identities have been kept secret in view of their safety, he said.

One of surrendered ultras had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoists) in 2017, and was active as a member of Aamdai LGS (local guerrilla squad) of Maoists, he said, adding that she carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head.

Another cadre had been associated with the Maoists since 2013 as a janmilitia member, the official said.

