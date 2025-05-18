Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI): The CGST & Customs Hyderabad Zone organised a Cycle Marathon as part of the GST Day 2025 celebrations in coordination with the Fit India Campaign 2025 on Sunday.

The event was held at PV Gyan Bhoomi near Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Officials from the GST and Customs departments participated in the event and said that the Cycle Marathon aimed to promote fitness and well-being among citizens.

Speaking to ANI, Rakesh Goyal, Principal Commissioner of GST, Secunderabad Commissionerate, said, "It's a good initiative by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs and Fit India to organise this event. We should exercise every day and stay healthy."

Vikash Kumar, Inspector of GST and Customs, Secunderabad Commissionerate, also praised the initiative, stating, "This is a great initiative by the Modi government...Fitness is essential."

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) legislation nears completion of eight years.

The GST Day celebrations mark the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax laws on July 1, 2017, which replaced a complex web of Central and State taxes. (ANI)

