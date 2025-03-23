Aizawl, Mar 23 (PTI) The Mizoram State Committee of Chakma National Council of India (CNCI) has resolved to push the demand for recognition of Chakma language in Mizoram, a statement issued by CNCI on Sunday said.

During the two-day general conference held on Saturday and Sunday at Kamalanagar or Chawngte in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, the CNCI expressed concern over the exclusion of the Chakma language from Mizoram's officially recognised languages, the statement said.

Also Read | Ola, Uber, Rapido Drivers To Turn Up the Heat, Launch 'No AC Campaign' in Hyderabad To Protest Low Fares.

The council strongly condemned the misidentification of Chakmas as Bengalis in the annual reports of the Commissioner for Linguistic Minorities submitted to the President of India each year despite Chakmas making up one-tenth of Mizoram's population, it said.

"The CNCI resolved to demand for official recognition of the Chakma language by Mizoram government and resolved to take concrete steps towards achieving this objective," the statement said.

Also Read | Mathura Shocker: Drunk Cop Attempts to Rape Trainee SI Inside Police Station in Uttar Pradesh, Arrested.

The CNCI also raised concerns about the ongoing nationwide protests demanding the repeal of the Bodhgaya Temple Act, 1949 and called for the Centre's intervention to address the concerns of the Buddhist community in the country, the statement said.

The conference resolved that the CNCI would extend its full cooperation to the ongoing nationwide effort vesting the management of the Mahabodhi temple to the Buddhist community, it said.

The conference was attended by prominent Chakma leaders, including Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) chief executive member (CEM) Molin Kumar Chakma, Mizo National Front (MNF) legislators Prova Chakma and Rasik Mohan Chakma, former minister B.D Chakma as well as all political parties of CADC and representatives from various Chakma NGOs across Mizoram, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)