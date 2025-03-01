Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the avalanche-affected area near Mana in Chamoli district on Saturday and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations at the site.

The CM also inquired about the well-being of the workers who had been evacuated from the site.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 1: Justin Bieber, Nitish Kumar, MK Stalin and Shahid Afridi - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 1.

In a post on social media, Dhami wrote, "Visited the avalanche-affected area near Mana in Chamoli district and took stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations on the spot. During this period, inquire about the well-being of the workers who were evacuated safely."

The CM also laid down necessary guidelines for rescue work being carried out by the military officers and administrative teams.

Also Read | Karnataka Accident: 5 Dvotees Visiting Male Mahadeshwara Hills Killed in Head-On Collision Between Car-Truck in Chamarajanagar District.

He assured residents that the Central Government would provide full support in the ongoing rescue operations and stood firmly with the citizens.

"Also, after receiving detailed information from the military officers and administrative teams engaged in the rescue work, necessary guidelines were given. The government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected people in this time of crisis. The safety of the affected workers is our top priority. Administration, Army and SDRF teams are continuously engaged in relief work," the post read.

Under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and honorable Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, the Central Government is also providing full support in the rescue operations. Our double-engine government stands firmly with the citizens in every situation," the post further read.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami visited the injured Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who were rescued from the avalanche site near Mana.

"ARMY, NDRF, ITBP, and district administration personnel are there for the rescue work. Due to heavy snowfall, all the roads connecting the site have been blocked. We are trying to rescue all those who are still trapped as soon as possible. The 14 workers who were rescued today are all safe, and they are being brought to Joshimath," CM Dhami told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)