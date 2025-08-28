Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Chamoli Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory informing about the blockage of Joshimath-Malari road route due to debris falling before Surai Thota.

Continuous work is being done to remove the debris using JCB machines on the route, and the route is expected to open by evening.

Also Read | Fake Job Racket Busted in Jharkhand: Over 200 Unemployed Youths Duped With False Promises of Employment in Seraikela, 4 Arrested.

"The Joshimath-Malari road route has been blocked due to debris falling before Surai Thota. Continuous work is being done to remove the debris using JCB machines on the route, and the route is expected to open by evening," Chamoli Police wrote on 'X'.

The Uttarakhand government is continuously sending rations and essential relief material to the areas affected by the August 5 landslides and flash floods in Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarakashi district, said officials on Monday.

Also Read | Did Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Accuse Government of Halting Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News.

The Uttarkashi district administration told ANI that, following the Dharali-Harsil natural disaster, the administration has been continuously sending rations and essential relief materials to the affected areas through MI-17 from Chinyalisaur airstrip and helicopters from Matli helipad.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced financial assistance of five lakh rupees each for families whose houses were damaged and for the families of those who died in the Tharali and Dharali flash floods, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Adding further, the official statement read, "In the meeting held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that the state government is fully standing with the disaster-affected people. Be it Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti or Pauri, relief and rescue operations were carried out on a war footing everywhere. The response time was commendable."

The statement further highlighted that arrangements will be made for better rehabilitation.

"The Chief Minister praised the work being done by the District Magistrates of Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Pauri during the disaster. He said that every possible arrangement will be made for the better rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)