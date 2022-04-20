Dehradun, Apr 20 (PTI) BJP MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtori will resign from his Champawat seat on Thursday, paving the way for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest an assembly by-election from there, party sources said.

Although the BJP won the recent Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Dhami himself failed to win from his Khatima constituency. He needs to become a member of the state assembly within six months to continue as the chief minister.

Also Read | Inhaling Harmful Nanoparticulates – That Are Less Than 100 Nanometers Wide and Found in … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Gahtori, who is currently in Delhi, will submit his resignation to Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri at the Vidhan Sabha here on Thursday, the sources said.

Gahotri had offered to vacate his seat for Dhami soon after he was sworn in as chief minister.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Girls from Religious Leader Sadhvi Ritambhara’s School Drown in Canal in Khandwa District.

"It will be an honour for me if the chief minister contests from Champawat", Gahtori had said earlier.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)