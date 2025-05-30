Chandigarh [India], May 30 (ANI): The Haryana Civil Secretariat premises were vacated on Friday following an email warning of a bomb threat, officials said.

Visuals from the spot showed security personnel making announcements via loudspeakers, urging people to evacuate the premises as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Dasher Friday Lottery Result of May 30 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Further details are awaited.

This incident comes days after a similar scare on May 22, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court also received a bomb threat. The court premises were evacuated, and proceedings were suspended.

Also Read | Elena Rybakina vs Jelena Ostapenko, French Open 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Women’s Singles Third Round Roland Garros Tennis Match?.

"We received a bomb threat. The lawyers and staff were asked to vacate the High Court. The court's work has been suspended until 2 pm," Gagandeep Jammu, Secretary of the Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar Association, had told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)