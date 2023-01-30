Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Chandigarh police launched a search at a lounge-cum-nightclub here Monday afternoon after an anonymous caller claimed an explosion would take place there.

Police said that the area was cordoned off and the entire stretch which houses other nightclubs and restaurants were also being searched.

"The nightclub manager received an anonymous call regarding some explosive... We are getting it checked. The entire area has been cordoned off and is being checked," Sector 26 police station SHO Maninder Singh said.

Last week, Chandigarh police had received information about a bomb threat in the district court complex here. However, it was later found to be a hoax.

