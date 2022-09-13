Gurugram, Sep 13 (PTI) Police brought in a dog squad and asked guests to vacate their rooms after a man called up a five-star hotel here on Tuesday, claiming that a bomb was planted there. The hoax caller is dealing with autism and was upset after his teacher refused to give him a chocolate.

The man made a hoax call to a hotel that led to its evacuation as police looked for a bomb which was never there.

After a nearly two-hour operation, police declared The Leela Hotel at the Ambience Mall safe and later traced the call to a hospital, which the 25-year-old man was visiting.

The caller was found to be a man with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) who goes for treatment in the hospital in Sector 47, police said.

Following the call, police evacuated the guests from the hotel and searched for the bomb in the premises, in the end declaring the call a hoax.

“Nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises and the call was a hoax,” said Virender Vij, DCP, east.

The call was received at The Leela Hotel at 11.06 am.

Police, when informed about it, dispatched bomb disposal and dog squads and began their search after the hotel's evacuation.

The guests were allowed back in after the search was over and when no bomb was found, police said.

A senior police officer said that the mobile used in making the call was found switched off when they tried to callback.

They traced the mobile's location in a hospital in Sector 47, police said in a statement.

Later in a video statement issued to the media, Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF, said the man, a “special child”, made the hoax call in anger after he was refused the chocolate he was promised by his teacher.

“We have verified his status with doctors and counsellors. He is a special child, who called the hotel in anger when he was refused the chocolate promised by his teacher,” Kaushik said.

Earlier on the complaint of Varun Chhibber, the general manager of the Leela Hotel Ambience Mall, police filed an FIR under section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the IPC at DLF Phase-3 Police Station.

