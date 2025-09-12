Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police's "SWAYAM" team on Friday inaugurated a three-week Self-Defence Training Programme at Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Panjab University, Sector-25, Chandigarh, in a decisive step towards strengthening women's empowerment and safety across the state.

Around 400 students are set to participate in the initiative, which aims to instill confidence, resilience, and preparedness among young women.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Pushpendra Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police (UT, Chandigarh), who graced the event as the Chief Guest. Kanwardeep Kaur, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (UT, Chandigarh) attended as the Guest of Honour.

The programme commenced with a warm welcome address by Dr Deepak Kumar Gupta, Principal of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Pushpendra Kumar underscored the importance of self-defence initiatives in nurturing not only safety but also independence and self-confidence among women.

He lauded the consistent efforts of the "SWAYAM" team and commended the Panjab University administration for extending strong support to such impactful programmes that address critical social needs.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur highlighted the vision behind the "SWAYAM" initiative, stressing its focus on reaching out to educational institutions to equip young women with the necessary skills to protect themselves in adverse situations. She encouraged the students to participate wholeheartedly and take maximum benefit from the training.

As part of the launch, members of the "SWAYAM" team performed a live demonstration, showcasing practical self-defence techniques designed to be effective in real-life scenarios.

Over the next three weeks, trained instructors from the Chandigarh Police will conduct a series of interactive sessions, drills, and hands-on demonstrations, ensuring that participants not only learn techniques but also build confidence in their ability to respond to challenging circumstances.

The event also witnessed the presence of Sita Devi, DSP/Community Policing Division, along with faculty members, including Dr Savita Prashar, Dr Manjot Kaur, and Dr Jagbir Singh, who extended their support and encouragement to the participants. (ANI)

