Chandigarh [India], April 1 (ANI): For promoting ease of doing business, the Excise and Taxation Department, U.T., Chandigarh had included a provision in the new Excise Policy 2024-25 for enabling automated renewal of liquor brand/label registration through an online portal, an official statement said.

According to the press release issued by Chandigarh administration, taking advantage of online system, the license can renew the liquor labels/brands that were already approved last year in auto-mode through a simpler process.

Now, the licensees will have the convenience of submitting their liquor label/brand applications, along with requisite documents and fees, through online portal with an undertaking that there is no change in the labels of the brands applied for renewal as well as in Ex-Distillery/ Brewery/ Winery price of the brand and label (front & back) to be pasted on bottle and in size, color, printing, FSSAI License No. etc. of the labels. The approval will be issued immediately on auto mode after payment of required fees, it added.

This initiative aims to streamline and expedite the application procedure, reduce paperwork and eliminates the need for physical visits, making the process faster and more streamlined. By leveraging technology, the department will provide applicants with a smoother and more convenient experience while maintaining the integrity of auto renewal of label registration process."

The Excise & Taxation Department encourages all applicants to take advantage of this streamlined process by submitting their applications online through portal for both auto-renewal and new registration of brands. (ANI)

