Chandigarh, Jul 6 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported a spike in new coronavirus cases as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, taking the tally to 487, as per the daily bulletin.

A five-year-old boy, a nine year-old boy and a 11-year-old girl were among fresh cases reported in the city, the bulletin stated.

Two staffers of the government medical college and hospital in Sector 32 and one health worker at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research also contracted the infection, as per the bulletin.

Among fresh cases, four each were reported in Sector 30 and Daria while two were detected in Sector 21.

Six coronavirus patients, including a two-year-old boy, were discharged from hospital after they recovered from the disease. A total of 401 people have been cured of coronavirus as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 8,528 samples have been taken for testing so far out of which 8,007 tested negative while reports in 32 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin.

There are 80 active cases as of now in the city. Six persons have so far died of coronavirus in the city, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore directed the teaching and non-teaching staff to not be asked to come to colleges and offices, unless there is an emergency at work.

The decision was taken in the wake of COVID-19 cases being reported in the education department.

The Administrator also ordered for the practice of employees having lunch together in canteens or in office rooms to be discontinued keeping in view of social distancing norms.

