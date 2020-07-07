Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Chandigarh on Tuesday reported another fatality due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to seven while five fresh cases pushed the tally to 492 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

An 80-year-old coronavirus patient died on Tuesday. The patient was suffering from hypertension and was on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Two members of a family including a 14-year-old girl contracted coronavirus. A 35-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were the others who tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 8,669 samples have been taken for testing so far and 8,137 of them tested negative while reports of 38 are awaited, according to the bulletin.

There are 84 active COVID-19 cases, as of now, in the UT. PTI CHS VSD

