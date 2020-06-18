India News | Chandigarh's COVID-19 Cases Stand at 373

Chandigarh [India], June 18 (ANI): Chandigarh's COVID-19 cases stand at 373, as of Thursday, said the Chandigarh Health Department.

As per the bulletin shared by the health department, there are 61 active cases in the Union Territory and 306 patients have recovered from the lethal infection.

The UT has reported six deaths due to COVID-19, as of Thursday.

A total of 6,315 samples have been tested of which 5,912 samples tested negative and two samples were rejected. The result of 28 samples is currently awaited.

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count has reached 3,66,946 on Thursday. (ANI)

