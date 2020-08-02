Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The toll due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh rose to 19 on Sunday as one more person succumbed to the disease, while the union territory's case count climbed to 1,117 with 38 fresh infections, a medical bulletin said.

A 63-year-old coronavirus-positive man succumbed to the infection on Saturday night at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. He also suffered from coronary artery disease, it said.

Also Read | Delhi | Mortal Remains of Former SP Leader Amar Singh Brought to His Residence in Chhattarpur: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 2, 2020.

With this, the toll in Chandigarh has risen to 19, the bulletin stated.

The 38 fresh cases were reported from several parts of Chandigarh including sectors 48, 56, 26, 15, and 50, Khuda Alisher and Dhanas, etc.

Also Read | Pakistan's News Channel Dawn Hacked, Indian Flag With Happy Independence Day Message Surfaces on Screen (Watch Video).

Fifteen coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. A total of 698 people have been cured till now, according to the bulletin.

So far, 14,493 samples have been taken for testing and 13,304 of them have tested negative. Reports in 69 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

Currently, there are 399 active cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)