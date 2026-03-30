Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has slammed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for pursuing its unethical political practices and made it clear that it was Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was suffering from credit chori syndrome.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, YSRCP Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Mondithoka Arun Kumar said Chandrababu had usurped TDP from former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) by backstabbing him and brushing aside his ideals and welfare measures.

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According to the YSRCP State office, Kumar said, "The tall talk on Formation Day cuts no ice, as people never forget his (Chandrababu) deceptive methods in taking over the party by overthrowing NTR."

Kumar said Chandrababu did not recommend NTR's name for the Bharat Ratna.

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"He did not even recommend NTR's name for the Bharat Ratna and created hurdles when Lakshmi Parvathi and YSRCP sought it," he said.

Kumar further alleges that the credit chori syndrome, which began with taking over the party from NTR, continued by adopting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Matsyakara Bharosa, and others.

"The credit chori is blatant in infrastructure development, from data centres to green energy projects and Bhogapuram airport," he said.

Kumar added, "The father-son duo speaking about job creation is a blatant lie, and their claims should be proven by releasing a white paper with details."

He said that Chandrababu has never faced a single election on his own and fears that they may lose if the coalition is broken in the future.

"YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has always taken the battle single-handedly, and it does not matter whether there is a coalition or not, YSRCP will emerge victorious," Kumar said, slamming the tall claims of TDP. (ANI)

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