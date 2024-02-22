Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Expressing confidence, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Roja on Thursday claimed that her party will win all the seats in the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

She also criticised former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for "failing" the people of Andhra during his government's tenure.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports Monkey Fever Death: Woman Dies of Kyasanur Forest Disease in Kannada District; Active Cases at 103.

Naidu is "apprehensive" and "destined to lose," Minister Roja further said, claiming that YSRCP is poised to win 175 out of 175 seats in the state.

"In an address by Nara Bhuvaneshwari (Naidu's wife), it becomes evident that Chandrababu, who served as Chief Minister three times, has fallen short. Despite his tenure, Babu failed to deliver fresh water to the people in Kuppam," the YSRCP leader said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Manipur Woman Assaulted and Molested in Koramangala, Four Minors Detained.

"Observing these developments, Chandrababu appears apprehensive, prompting speculation about the wisdom of taking a strategic rest," Roja said.

"Chandrababu is destined to lose, while the YSRCP is poised to secure victory with a projected 175/175 seats," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)