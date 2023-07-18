Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the party MPs at his residence in Hyderabad in the background of the parliamentary sessions to be held from the 20th of this month.

The issues to be mentioned regarding the state in the Parliament meetings were discussed with the TDP MPs.

Naidu on Monday said that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh has completely failed to protect the interests of the state through the implementation of the Partition Act guarantees.

Chandrababu Naidu said that although the 10-year state bifurcation law period is ending in a few months, the YSRCP government has not been able to protect the state's rights.

While holding a meeting with MPs for the upcoming parliament session, he said that there are 31 MPs in the ruling government and they should tell the people what they have achieved from the center to the state. Jagan Reddy, who has returned votes from every corner that he will bring special status, has been questioned whether he has brought at least one project or one organization to the state during these four years.

He criticized that the Central Institutions established in the state on the initiative of TDP could not even raise funds in these four years.

He further criticised that there is no record of a single MP appealing to the Center on public issues and projects in the state. He criticized that the YSRCP government could not get anything from the Center even in any single project including the Visakha railway zone, metro and development funds for backward areas. He said that Jagan is only using his party MPs for lobbying in his cases. They have no minimum responsibility for the interests of the state.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the MPs have forgotten that they are MPs and the people of the state do not recognize that they are MPs and their performance is so bad.

Chandrababu Naidu advised the MPs to speak in the Parliament on the law and order and destructive regime that has completely lost its groove in the state.

The TDP chief also suggested raising in the Parliament how the state government made mistake after mistake due to its incompetence and destroyed the national project. PPA warnings and instructions of the central government should be left aside. The damage caused to Polavaram due to the reverse decisions taken by the state government should be discussed in the parliament and efforts should be made to solve the problem.

He asked to discuss the benefit of the connection in the Parliament especially, the efforts made by the government during the TDP regime on the connection of the rivers and the results should also be discussed.

Chandrababu opined that the Center should also focus on the connectivity of rivers in the country. Chandrababu Naidu told the MPs of the party that they will discuss and take decisions in the party according to the circumstances on the upcoming bills in the Parliament. Party MPs Rammohan Naidu, Galla Jayadev, Keshineni Nani, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and former MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao participated in this meeting. (ANI)

